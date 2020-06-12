SBI Life To Divest 2.1% Promoter Stakes To Comply With Public Shareholding Norms

SBI Life Insurance will divest 2.1 per cent of its stakes

The life insurance arm of State Bank of India (SBI), SBI Life Insurance Company has decided to divest 2.1 per cent of its promoter stakes through offer for sale process. The decision was taken in an executive committee meeting of SBI, held on Thursday. The decision has been taken to achieve minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent in the company, SBI said in a regulatory filing to the bourses. In a separate filing, SBI Life Insurance said that non-retail investors, the sale will take place during trading hours on 12 June and that the floor rice for each equity share would be Rs 725 apiece.

SBI Life Insurance Company, established in 2001, is a joint venture between State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif and is one of the leading life insurance companies in India.

Following the decision, the SBI Life Insurance stock witnessed a spike on Friday. After opening at Rs 725.15 in the morning trade, the stock had gained 1.60 per cent at 11:40 am and was priced at Rs 753.30 apiece. Meanwhile, the broader market was trading in the red, with the BSE Sensex trading more than a per cent in the red in afternoon trade.