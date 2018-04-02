SBI Launches First Customer Care Centre In Mumbai The SBI Customer Care centre aims to be a one-stop solution to all queries related to bank's products and services.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT SBI customer care centre will also impart know-how on all digital products.



Also the SBI customer care centre will impart know-how on all digital products of the bank to their customers, the bank said.



SBI is the largest commercial bank in India in terms of assets, deposits, profits, branches, customers and employees. As on September 30, 2017, the bank has a deposit base of Rs.26.23 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 43.81 per cent and advances of Rs. 18.92 lakh crore. SBI has 31.97 per cent market share in home loans and 34.64 per cent market share in auto loan, the bank said.



SBI has the largest network of 22,900 branches in India and ATM network of 58,916. SBI is present in 36 countries with 205 offices. SBI has 2.57 crore mobile banking users and 4.2 crore internet banking customers.





The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the launch of its 'SBI Customer Care' for its customers at the Opera House Branch of SBI in Mumbai. The SBI Customer Care centre was inaugurated by Ajay Kumar Vyas, CGM, Mumbai Circle. The SBI Customer Care centre aims to be a one-stop solution to all queries related to bank's products and services. It will also be helping the customers in e-KYC, Aadhar seeding, updating PAN details, digital account opening and other account related services, all under one roof.Also the SBI customer care centre will impart know-how on all digital products of the bank to their customers, the bank said. SBI is the largest commercial bank in India in terms of assets, deposits, profits, branches, customers and employees. As on September 30, 2017, the bank has a deposit base of Rs.26.23 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 43.81 per cent and advances of Rs. 18.92 lakh crore. SBI has 31.97 per cent market share in home loans and 34.64 per cent market share in auto loan, the bank said.SBI has the largest network of 22,900 branches in India and ATM network of 58,916. SBI is present in 36 countries with 205 offices. SBI has 2.57 crore mobile banking users and 4.2 crore internet banking customers.