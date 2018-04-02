SBI Launches First Customer Care Centre In Mumbai

Also the SBI customer care centre will impart know-how on all digital products of the bank to their customers, the bank said.
SBI is the largest commercial bank in India in terms of assets, deposits, profits, branches, customers and employees. As on September 30, 2017, the bank has a deposit base of Rs.26.23 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 43.81 per cent and advances of Rs. 18.92 lakh crore. SBI has 31.97 per cent market share in home loans and 34.64 per cent market share in auto loan, the bank said.
SBI has the largest network of 22,900 branches in India and ATM network of 58,916. SBI is present in 36 countries with 205 offices. SBI has 2.57 crore mobile banking users and 4.2 crore internet banking customers.