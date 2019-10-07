SBI Launches Debit Card EMI Facility For Select Customers, Details Here

The EMIs will begin one month after the transaction is complete, SBI said.

State Bank of India or SBI, country's largest lender, has launched debit card Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) facility for its point-of-sale customers. Under this service, customers can opt for an EMI tenure of minimum 6 months to 18 months, the lender said in a statement. "Some of the benefits that customers can avail under this service includes zero documentation, no processing fee, no branch visit, instant disbursal and zero cost EMI on select brands," SBI said. The EMIs will begin one month after the transaction is complete. (Also read: SBI Links Repo Rate With Floating Rate-Based Loans)

"Debit Card EMI will enable customers to buy consumer durable products on EMI at various merchant stores pan India using their debit cards without having to pay entire amount immediately," the lender said. "This facility can be availed in less than a minute irrespective of the existing saving bank account balance," it added.

All customers having clean financial and credit history are eligible for availing the facility, the bank clarified. Such customers are being sent regular communications by the bank via SMS and emails. Customers can also check their eligibility by typing DCEMI and sending an SMS to 567676 from their registered mobile number.

(Also read: SBI Pays These Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits Up To Rs. 2 Crore)

"We are glad to launch this product for our customers so that they can have a pleasant shopping experience this festive season," said Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI. "We believe the introduction of this new product is a step forward by the bank to offer delight of hassle free purchases and paperless loans," he added.

Customers can buy products at 40000+ merchants and stores in 1500+ cities having pine labs branded POS machines totaling more than 4.5 lakhs, the bank mentioned in the statement.





