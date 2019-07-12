State Bank of India Waives Off Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) Charges

SBI or State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, has waived off IMPS charges (Immediate Payment Service) for its internet banking, mobile banking and YONO customers, the lender said in a statement today. For bank branches, SBI has announced a waiver on IMPS charges for fund transfer up to Rs 1,000. The new changes will come into effect from August 1, 2019. IMPS is an instant payment service that enables round-the-clock money transfer through the use of mobile app, mobile banking or internet banking. Earlier, the bank waived off RTGS and NEFT charges for its customers, with effect from July 1.

From July 10, SBI reduced its benchmark lending rates by five basis points across all tenors. The marginal cost of fund-based lending rate, or the MCLR, now stands at 8.40 per cent for the one-year tenor, down from 8.45 per cent.

As on March 31, 2019, the number of SBI customers using internet banking are more than 6 crores and mobile banking services stands at 1.41 crore, the lender said in the statement.



