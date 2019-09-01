SBI Repo-Linked Home Loan Rate Falls From Today, Details Here

SBI has a 2.25 per cent or 225 basis-point mark-up over the repo rate.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, is offering repo rate-linked home loans at interest rate starting at 8.05 per cent. The new interest rates, effective from today, are also applicable to existing repo-linked home loans, according to bank's website- sbi.co.in. A repo rate-linked home loan means that any changes in the key interest rate by the central bank are passed on directly to the customers. As and when there is a change in central bank's repo rate, SBI's repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) changes automatically and thus the home loan rate.

SBI has a 2.25 per cent or 225 basis-point mark-up over the repo rate. The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cut the repo rate - the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks - by 35 basis points or 0.35 percentage point to 5.40 per cent on August 7.

As a result, now SBI's RLLR falls to 7.65 per cent (5.40 per cent + 2.25 per cent). SBI also charges a spread, depending on the borrower's credit score (RLLR + 40 basis points or RLLR + 55 basis points) for home loans up to Rs 75 lakh, according to the bank's portal. The spread increases to RLLR + 95 basis points or RLLR +110 basis points in case of home loans above Rs 75 lakh.

For borrowers with good a credit score and for loans up to Rs 75 lakh, SBI charges 8.05 per cent (RLLR of 7.65 per cent + 40 basis points or 0.40 per cent) under this new scheme.

This repo-linked home loans of SBI was introduced in July this year. As of July 1, 2019, its repo-linked lending rate stood at 8 per cent (exclusive of charges).

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.