SBI Helplines For Customers To Notify Unauthorised Online Payments

SBI offers a range of funds transfer services through internet banking. Some of these, according to SBI's internet banking portal - onlinesbi.com, are:
If you witness any #unauthorized electronic #transactions, notify the same on these toll-free numbers 1-800-425-3800 / 1-800-11-2211— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 9, 2018
यदि आप अनधिकृत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक लेन-देन का शिकार हुए हैं, तो इन टोल-फ्री नंबरों पर तुरंत सूचित करें 1-800-425-3800 / 1-80011-2211 pic.twitter.com/6dyugKo3RP
Transfer funds within customer's own accounts
Transfer funds to a third party account held in SBI
Interbank funds transfers to an account held in any bank including State Bank Group
Payment of a Visa credit card bill
SBI also allows its customers to make interbank wire transfers or fund transfers through RTGS (Real-Time Gross Settlement) and NEFT(National Electronic Funds Transfer). NEFT and RTGS are electronic payment systems which allow fund transfer between two accounts of different banks in the country.
SBI interbank fund transfer charges
SBI levies charges on its customers for making a fund transfer via NEFT, RTGS or IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), depending on parameters such as amount of transaction and timing of transaction, according to its website - sbi.co.in. (Check out latest NEFT/RTGS/IMPS charges by SBI)