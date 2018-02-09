SBI Helplines For Customers To Notify Unauthorised Online Payments SBI customers coming across any such unauthorised e-transaction can use these numbers to notify the same.

Cautioning its customers against unauthorised electronic transactions, or unauthorised wire money transfers, State Bank of India (SBI) has provided two telephone helpline numbers. SBI customers coming across any such unauthorised e-transaction can use these numbers to notify the same. The two toll-free numbers to be reached in this regard are 1800-425-3800 and 1800-11-2211, said SBI - the country's largest bank - on microblogging site Twitter. "Longer the time taken to notify (an unauthorized electronic transaction), higher would be the risk of loss to you," State Bank of India said in a communication to its customers.SBI offers a range of funds transfer services through internet banking. Some of these, according to SBI's internet banking portal - onlinesbi.com, are:Transfer funds within customer's own accountsTransfer funds to a third party account held in SBIInterbank funds transfers to an account held in any bank including State Bank GroupPayment of a Visa credit card bill Transfer funds to NRE (Non Resident External) Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) accounts to facilitate online tradingSBI also allows its customers to make interbank wire transfers or fund transfers through RTGS (Real-Time Gross Settlement) and NEFT(National Electronic Funds Transfer). NEFT and RTGS are electronic payment systems which allow fund transfer between two accounts of different banks in the country.SBI levies charges on its customers for making a fund transfer via NEFT, RTGS or IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), depending on parameters such as amount of transaction and timing of transaction, according to its website - sbi.co.in. ( Check out latest NEFT/RTGS/IMPS charges by SBI