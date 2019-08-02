Here's All You Need To Know About SBI Fixed Deposit (FD) Account

Senior citizens get 0.25 per cent extra interest rate for amount above Rs 10,000, according to SBI.

State Bank of India or SBI, country's largest lender, has lowered its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates recently. These interest rates are payable monthly or quarterly depending on the option selected at the time of account opening. However, in case of monthly interest payment, the interest is paid at a discounted rate, according to SBI's website- sbi.co.in. SBI currently provides interest rates to the tune of 5-6.5 per cent to the general public on fixed deposit (FD) up to Rs 2 crore. Senior citizens get 0.25 per cent extra interest rate for amount above Rs 10,000, according to SBI.

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore with effect from August 1, 2019, according to bank's website:

Tenors Interest rates for general public Interest rates for senior citizens 7 days to 45 days 5% 5.50% 46 days to 179 days 5.75% 6.25% 180 days to 210 days 6.25% 6.75% 211 days to less than 1 year 6.25% 6.75% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.80% 7.30% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.70% 7.20% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.60% 7.10% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.50% 7%

Here are other key things to know about SBI fixed deposit (FD) account:

SBI fixed deposit accounts can be opened by individuals, partnership firms, private and public limited companies, HUFs (Hindu Undivided Families)/specified associations, societies, trusts etc.

The minimum investment limit in case of SBI FD account is Rs 1,000. These accounts can be opened for a minimum period of 7 days up to maximum period of 10 years. However, the minimum/maximum periods are subject to change, according to SBI.

The bank issues receipt for amounts kept in each fixed deposit account. The receipt can be kept in safe custody of the bank free of charge and a safe custody receipt is issued.

At the end of tenure, premature withdrawal is allowed with penalty. For fixed deposit (FD) up to Rs 5 lakh, the penalty for premature withdrawal is 0.50 per cent for all tenors. For fixed deposits above Rs 5 lakh but below Rs. 1 crore, applicable penalty is 1 per cent for all tenors.

Interest on FDs is subject to income tax. Exemptions are allowed under certain conditions as specified under the Income tax Act 1961.



