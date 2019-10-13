Here's A Comparison Of SBI Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits Across Maturities

SBI last revised its FD interest rates with effect from October 10, 2019.

State Bank of India or SBI offers a range of maturities for fixed deposit (FD) accounts. Fixed deposits, also known as term deposits (TDs), are fixed income instruments that yield fixed returns over a pre-defined period of lock-in. For retail domestic fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore, SBI pays interest rates to the tune of 4.50-6.40 per cent to the general public over a maturity period of seven days to 10 years, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in. The lender last revised its FD interest rates with effect from October 10, 2019.

Here's all you need to know about SBI's interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs):

SBI interest rate - retail domestic fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore

SBI pays the following interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore with effect from October 10, 2019, according to the bank's website:

Tenors Interest rates for general public Interest rates for senior citizens 7 days to 45 days 4.50% 5.00% 46 days to 179 days 5.50% 6.00% 180 days to 210 days 5.80% 6.30% 211 days to less than 1 year 5.80% 6.30% 1 year to less than 2 years 6.40% 6.90% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.25% 6.75% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.25% 6.75% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.25% 6.75%

SBI interest rate - bulk domestic fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore

SBI pays the following interest rates on domestic fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore with effect from October 10, 2019, according to the bank's website:

Tenors Interest rates for general public Interest rates for senior citizens 7 days to 45 days 4.3% 4.8% 46 days to 179 days 5.3% 5.8% 180 days to 210 days 5.7% 6.2% 211 days to less than 1 year 5.7% 6.2% 1 year to less than 2 years 6% 6.5% 2 years to less than 3 years 6% 6.5% 3 years to less than 5 years 5.75 6.25% 5 years and upto 10 years 5.75 6.25%

SBI offers better returns to senior citizen customers compared to the general public. On fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore, SBI pays interest rates in the range of 5-6.90 per cent to the senior citizens, 50 basis higher compared to the general public across maturities, according to its website.

