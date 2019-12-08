SBI Pays 6.75% Interest To Senior Citizens On 1-Year Fixed Deposit. Compare Other Rates Here

SBI FD Rate: SBI pays a 6.75% interest to senior citizens on a fixed deposit of one year

State Bank of India (SBI) pays interest rates to the tune of 4.5-6.75 per cent to customers on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore. These fixed deposits, also known as retail term deposits, are available in eight maturity options ranging from seven days to 10 years at the country's largest bank. SBI pays higher interest rates to senior citizens among its depositors. For example, on a fixed deposit up to Rs 2 crore of one year, SBI pays interest at the rate of 6.25 per cent to non-senior citizen customers and 6.75 per cent to senior citizen customers, according to its corporate website - sbi.co.in. (Also Read: Compare Bank FD Rates Paid By Peers Here)

Here are the interest rates paid by State Bank of India (SBI) on retail fixed deposits for a period ranging from seven days to 10 years:

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 10) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 45 days 4.50% 5% 46 to 179 days 5.50% 6% 180 to 210 days 5.80% 6.30% 211 days to less than one year 5.80% 6.30% One year to less than two years 6.25% 6.75% Two years to less than three years 6.25% 6.75% Three years to less than five years 6.25% 6.75% Five years and up to 10 years 6.25% 6.75% (Source: sbi.com)

Investment in fixed deposits with a maturity period of five years offers income tax benefit up to Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Interest income, however, is subject to income tax.