How To Apply For State Bank Of India Chip And PIN-Based Card To Exchange Your Magstripe Card

State Bank of India (SBI) customers still using a "Magstripe" or magnetic stripe debit card need to apply for a new EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) chip and PIN-based card by December 31. SBI has set December 31 as the last date for its customers to apply for a free-of-cost replacement of their "Magstripe" stripe card to avail a new EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) chip and PIN-based card, the country's largest bank by assets said on Twitter. Magstripe debit cards being used by SBI customers failing to apply for a replacement by the due date will be deactivated by the bank.

Apply now to change your Magnetic Stripe Debit Cards to the more secure EMV Chip and PIN based SBI Debit card at your home branch by 31st December, 2019. Safeguard yourself with guaranteed authenticity, greater security for online payments and added security against fraud. pic.twitter.com/t9K3TiGTad State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 30, 2019

“As per RBI guidelines, SBI has replaced all magnetic stripe debit cards of its customers with EMV Chip & PIN-based cards,” State Bank of India said on Twitter. SBI said it will deactivate the magnetic stripe cards by December 31, 2019 irrespective of their validity period.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had last year directed commercial banks to migrate their customers from Magstripe cards to the EMV chip and PIN-based cards.

How To Apply For SBI's New EMV Chip And PIN-Based Card

SBI customers who have not received their EMV chip cards are requested to approach the home branch for changing the Magstripe card immediately, according to the bank. SBI has time and again urged its customers to get their Magstripe debit cards exchanged to EMV chip-based debit cards.

"Safeguard yourself with guaranteed authenticity, greater security for online payments and added security against fraud," SBI said about the new EMV chip and PIN-based cards.