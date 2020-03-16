Weak Listing For SBI Cards; Shares Fall 12% At Debut

At 10:10am, the stock was trading at Rs 745, lower by Rs 9 or 1.4 per cent, on the BSE.

SBI Cards and Payment Services IPO opened at a discount of around 12 per cent as worsening coronavirus scenario continued to batter the markets. The shares opened lower by Rs 94 or 12.4 per cent at Rs 661, compared to the issue price of Rs 755 per share, on the BSE. At 10:10 am, the stock had recouped most of its early losses and was trading at Rs 745, lower by Rs 9 or 1.4 per cent, amid the Sensex's losses of 4.7 per cent.

SBI Cards and Payment Services, which is credit-card arm of SBI, had fixed a price band of Rs 750-755 per equity share for bidding under the IPO. The shares were issued at the higher end of the band at Rs 755 per share. The IPO issue comprised a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of around 13.05 crore shares. And the bids were made in lots of 19 shares. The issue drew bids for 225 crore shares, compared to the 10 crore on offer.

The IPO was the first by a credit card issuer and the fifth largest by any company in India. Launched by SBI and GE Capital in October 1998, the New Delhi-headquartered SBI Cards is 74 per cent owned by State Bank of India and 26 per cent by Carlyle Group. SBI and the Carlyle Group bought the stake of General Electric's lending arm in SBI Cards in December 2017.

SBI Cards has generated profits in the past three financial years. SBI Cards' net profit increased from Rs 372.86 crore in fiscal year 2017 to Rs 862.72 crore in fiscal year 2019. Total income increased from Rs 3,471.04 crore to Rs 7,286.84 crore during this period.

Many brokerages had given a 'Buy' recommendation on the SBI Cards IPO due to the growth prospects of the company and the low penetration levels of credit cards in India.