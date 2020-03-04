SBI Cards IPO Oversubscribed 3.39 Times So Far On Last Day

SBI Cards IPO got oversubscribed on Wednesday

SBI Cards and Payment Services' initial public offer (IPO) has so far been oversubscribed 3.39 times on Wednesday, the third day of the subscription, NSE data showed. At 1:30 pm on Wednesday, the issue had received bids for over 33.99 crore equity shares against IPO size of more than 10.02 crore equity shares, according to the data. SBI Cards is the second largest credit card issuer in the country with a market share of 18 per cent. The IPO has a fixed a price band of Rs 750-755 per equity share for bidding under it.

The issue through which the credit card arm of the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) aims to raise around Rs 10,350 crore, had begun receiving bids on 2 March will close today.

On Monday, the first day of the bidding, the IPO was subscribed 38.87 per cent, while on Tuesday, it had been subscribed 87 per cent.

Bids under the SBI Cards IPO can be made in lots of 19 shares. At the higher end of price band, one lot will cost an investor Rs 14,345.