SBI Bandhan-SWP Offers Protection From Market Volatility When You Unlock Investments

A Systematic Withdrawal Plan is a scheduled investment plan, used in retirement or otherwise.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: April 07, 2018 19:09 IST
Bandhan SWP (Systematic Withdrawal Plan) is aimed to offer financial security to your loved ones.

While you make investments out of your hard-earned money into the equity-led financial assets, you look forward to reaping the harvest at a later date. However, what if the NAV (net asset value) of your assets falls on the day you need the money because of bearish sentiment prevailing in the market. In such a case, as financial advisers suggest, the invested corpus ought to be withdrawn in regular intervals instead of one-time sale. A scheme, with the same goal in mind, is offered by the SBI Mutual Fund to protect investors against the market volatility, and to help them extract maximum value out of their investments.

The scheme, known as Bandhan SWP (Systematic Withdrawal Plan) by SBI Mutual Fund, aims to offer financial security to you or to your loved ones, since it can also be given as a gift, giving them a regular flow of money into their bank accounts, monthly, quarterly as the case may be, while unlocking the value of your share in the mutual fund scheme.

For instance, say Miss A has 120 units of a scheme AAA, with each costing Rs 1,000 on December 31. If she issues instructions to credit the bank account of her father on the first of every month for next 12 months, then her father will get the value of 10 units sold on the first of each month depending on the price of those units at that particular day.

Say, if the value is Rs 900 on January 1, A’s father will receive Rs 900 X 10 = Rs 9,000. And on February 1, if the value of asset is Rs 1,400, her father will receive Rs 14,000.

SBI Bandhan SWP is a scheme through which you can set a SWP with direct regular payout in your beneficiary’s registered bank account can be started by just issuing one-time instruction to the SBI Mutual Fund. A SWP is a scheduled investment withdrawal plan, used in retirement or otherwise. Investors can structure the SWPs in various ways. Mutual funds typically allow an investor to determine a systematic withdrawal plan that includes interval payouts monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually.In order, to initiate the ‘Bandhan-SWP’ facility you either need to have an investment in growth option of an open-ended scheme of SBI Mutual Fund or start a fresh investment in the same.

Here are the steps you need to know if you plan to invest in the ‘Bandhan-SWP’scheme:

Fill up the form for Bandhan-SWP facility, specifying beneficiary details, withdrawal amount, duration etc.

Submit the form along with the beneficiary KYC-establishing the relationship status and bank account proof.

After this, the pay-outs will be directly credited to the beneficiary’s bank account at monthly frequency.

Some of the benefits of the ‘Bandhan-SWP’ facility according to SBI mutual fund's official website are:

You make sure that your loved ones (parents or someone else) get to receive money at regular intervals, offering them financial security when they need it in the old age.

The instructions given to the bank to credit the bank account of beneficiary (say your father) will ensure that your father’s account gets credited regularly.

It gives a sense of financial liberty to the beneficiary as one does not need to worry about the flow of funds.

While you take care of the requirement, your remaining capital is positioned for possible capital appreciation.

