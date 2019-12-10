SBI Under-Reported Bad Loans Worth Rs 11,932 Crore In 2018-19

Gross non-performing assets as assessed by Reserve Bank of India came in at Rs 1,84,682 crore.

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, under-reported bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs 11,932 crore in financial year 2018-19, according to the Reserve Bank of India's final Risk Assessment Report (RAR), the bank said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Gross non-performing assets as reported by the bank in financial year 2019 came in at Rs 1,72,750 crore. However, the bad loans as assessed by the Reserve Bank of India came in at Rs 1,84,682 crore thus creating divergence of Rs 11,932 crore in gross NPAs.

On net NPA basis, SBI reported bad loans worth Rs 65,895 crore but the RBI's assessment found it to be Rs 77,827 crore, creating a divergence of Rs 11,932 crore. The bank has however said that impact of net NPA in current quarter will be Rs 687 crore.

State Bank of India's provisioning for bad loans was also lower as it provided Rs 1,06,856 crore compared with RBI's assessment of Rs 1,18,892 crore thus creating divergence of Rs 12,036 core in provisioning. The bank has said that after subsequent provisions made for NPAs the impact of provisioning in the current quarter will be Rs 4,654 crore.

After adjusting for divergence in provisioning, the bank had incurred notional loss of Rs 6,968 crore as against the reported profit of Rs 862 crore in financial year ended March 2019.