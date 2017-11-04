SBI ATM Withdrawal: Daily Limit, Charges And Other Details

SBI Classic Debit Card

SBI Silver International Debit Card

SBI Gold International Debit Card

SBI Platinum International Debit Card

SBI Pride Debit Card

SBI Premium Debit Card

SBI ATM Withdrawal Rules

SBI (State Bank of India) gives up to 10 free ATM transactions in a month to its account holders. The biggest lender in the country offers a wide verity of choices on ATM cards to its customers when it comes to limits on cash withdrawal and online transactions. While the most common debit-cum-ATM card of SBI provides a daily cash withdrawal limit of Rs 40,000, some ATM cards, meant for business customers, allow cash withdrawals up to Rs 2 lakh per day. The daily cash withdrawal limit for SBI account holders varies depending on the type of card.Here are the different ATM-cum-debit cards of SBI and their cash withdrawal limits and charges beyond free withdrawal:SBI's Classic debit card is the most popular debit card offered by the bank. From this card, SBI allows cash withdrawals up to Rs. 40,000 per day. The minimum amount that you can withdraw using this card is Rs 100. However, if you make online transactions or shop using your debit card at point of sales (PoS), a daily limit of Rs 50,000 is applicable, according to SBI's website. SBI does not charge for issuing this card. An annual maintenance charge (AMC) of Rs. 100 plus 18 per cent GST is applicable on this card, SBI added.Aimed at promotion of cashless shopping, the SBI Silver International Debit Card has a limit of Rs 75,000 for PoS or e-commerce transactions. However, for ATM cash withdrawals, the maximum and minimum limits remain the same as that of the classic card, at Rs 40,000 and Rs 100, respectively. There is no charge for issuance of this card but you have to pay an AMC of Rs 150 plus tax from the second year.SBI's Gold International Debit Card comes with a daily cash withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000. For international cash withdrawals, the limit will be equivalent of Rs 50,000 in local currency of that country. For online transactions and point of sales, the maximum limit in this card is Rs 2,00,000. There is no charge for issuance of this card but an AMC of Rs 150 plus tax is charged from the second year.The SBI Platinum International Debit Card offers higher limits for ATM and online/point of sales transactions. You can withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh cash per day using this ATM-cum-debit card. Online transactions up to Rs 2 lakh per day are allowed from the SBI Platinum International Debit Card. SBI charges a fee of Rs 306 for issuing this card. An annual maintenance charge or AMC of Rs 200 plus GST of 18 per cent is applicable, according to the SBI website.Other than the four debit cards explained above, SBI also offers two business debit cards, which allow higher ATM withdrawal and online transaction limits.This business debit card comes with a daily cash withdrawal limit of Rs 1 lakh and an online/PoS transaction limit of Rs 2 lakh. The SBI Pride Debit Card allows cash deposits of Rs 49,900 per day at cash deposit machines. There are no charges for issuance of the SBI Pride Debit Card but but an annual maintenance charge of Rs 300 plus tax is applicable, according to the SBI website.The State Bank Premium Debit Card comes with a cash withdrawal limit of Rs 2 lakh per day and an online/PoS transaction limit of Rs 5 lakh per day. These card holders can also deposit cash up to Rs 49,900 per day at SBI cash deposit machines. SBI does not charge any issuance charge for this card. However, an annual maintenance charge of Rs 300 plus tax is applicable from the second year.SBI has said that its savings bank customers will get eight free ATM transactions a month (five at SBI ATMs and three at ATMs of other banks) in metro cities and 10 free transactions in non-metro cities (five at SBI ATMs and five at ATMs of other banks).Transactions beyond the permissible limit of free ATM transactions will attract a charge of Rs 20 plus GST of 18 per cent (on all ATMs). Even if your transaction gets declined due to insufficient balance, you will be charged Rs 20 plus tax for the transaction. In case of card-less withdrawals at ATMs, a fee of Rs 22 plus tax will be charged per transaction.However, customers of SBI's basic savings bank deposit accounts will get only four free ATM withdrawals per month, SBI added. After the four free ATM withdrawals, customers of Basic Savings Bank Account will be charged Rs 50 plus tax for cash withdrawal at an SBI branch, Rs 20 plus tax at other bank ATMs and Rs 10 plus tax at SBI ATMs.