SBI ATM Daily Maximum Withdrawal Limit, Types Of Cards And Other Details

SBI ATM cards and their withdrawal limits



SBI Classic Debit-cum-ATM Card

SBI Pride Debit-cum-ATM Card

SBI Platinum International Debit Card

SBI Gold International Debit Card

State Bank of India (SBI) account holders are allowed transactions free of cost at its ATMs with certain limits. Using the ATM-cum-debit card, SBI customers can also transact at the bank's wholly-owned subsidiaries such as SBI Commercial and International Bank Ltd. SBI offers a variety of debit/ATM cards to its customers. SBI customers are allowed withdrawals of up to Rs 2 lakh per day (both national and international) and online purchases of up to Rs 5 lakh through SBI ATM cards. However, the daily cash withdrawal limit for SBI account holders varies depending on the type of card.Explained below are some of SBI's ATM-cum-debit cards and their respective cash withdrawal limits:SBI's Classic debit card allows cash withdrawals from Rs 100 up to Rs 40,000 per day, according to SBI's website - sbi.co.in. For transacting at a point of sales or via e-commerce, this SBI debit card has a daily limit of Rs 50,000. This includes online transactions.State Bank Pride card provides a daily cash withdrawal limit of Rs 1 lakh for both domestic and international withdrawals. However, this limit varies "from country to country, subject to a maximum of the foreign currency equivalent of the Domestic limit", SBI noted on its website. For online transactions - PoS as well as e-commerce, a daily limit of Rs 2 lakh limit is applicable, it noted.This card allows cash withdrawals up to Rs 1 lakh per day (both domestic and international withdrawal). "...Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 1,00,000," SBI further said on its website. SBI Platinum International Debit Card also allows online transactions of up to Rs. 2 lakh per day, it noted.This card allows cash withdrawals up to Rs. 50,000 per day (both domestic and international withdrawal). This limit varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 50,000, SBI added. SBI Gold International Debit Card also allows online transactions of up to Rs. 2 lakh per day, it noted.