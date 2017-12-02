SBI ATM Daily Maximum Withdrawal Limit, Types Of Cards And Other Details

Explained below are some of SBI's ATM-cum-debit cards and their respective cash withdrawal limits:
SBI ATM cards and their withdrawal limits
SBI Classic Debit-cum-ATM Card
SBI's Classic debit card allows cash withdrawals from Rs 100 up to Rs 40,000 per day, according to SBI's website - sbi.co.in. For transacting at a point of sales or via e-commerce, this SBI debit card has a daily limit of Rs 50,000. This includes online transactions.
SBI Pride Debit-cum-ATM Card
State Bank Pride card provides a daily cash withdrawal limit of Rs 1 lakh for both domestic and international withdrawals. However, this limit varies "from country to country, subject to a maximum of the foreign currency equivalent of the Domestic limit", SBI noted on its website. For online transactions - PoS as well as e-commerce, a daily limit of Rs 2 lakh limit is applicable, it noted.
SBI Platinum International Debit Card
This card allows cash withdrawals up to Rs 1 lakh per day (both domestic and international withdrawal). "...Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 1,00,000," SBI further said on its website. SBI Platinum International Debit Card also allows online transactions of up to Rs. 2 lakh per day, it noted.
SBI Gold International Debit Card
This card allows cash withdrawals up to Rs. 50,000 per day (both domestic and international withdrawal). This limit varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 50,000, SBI added. SBI Gold International Debit Card also allows online transactions of up to Rs. 2 lakh per day, it noted.