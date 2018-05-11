SBI ATM-Cum-Debit Card: SBI's Safety Message To Customers, Withdrawal Limit, Other Details

Make sure to follow the safety instructions while using your #DebitCard for any #transaction purpose. Stay alert, stay #safe . #StateBankOfIndia #SBI #Banking #ATM #Safety #PIN #Transactions #BeSafe #BeAlert pic.twitter.com/lDG4UdIO0Q

Deals that appear too good to be true, often turn out to be traps. Delete any email that promises freebies and rewards. Don't click on the offer link and share any of your personal information! Be safe, not sorry.#SBI#StateBankofIndia#StateBank#BeSafeNotSorry#SafetyTipspic.twitter.com/xpyz4uKHVO