SBI Account-Aadhaar Linking: Last Date, How To Do It And Other Details

Linking of Aadhaar card with savings bank account can be done via ATM, internet banking, app and branch visit
As per amended PML rules dated 31st June 2017, all existing SBI customers are required to submit their Aadhaar Number by 31st March 2018.#SBI#StateBankOfIndia#Aadhaar#AadhaarLinking#GOI#BankAccount#announcement#reminderpic.twitter.com/pkTc0n2V9r— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 5, 2018
SBI, offers an ATM-based service to its customers for linking their bank accounts with Aadhaar. State Bank of India customers can access any of the bank's ATMs to seed their Aadhaar with the bank account.
SBI has shared the following steps on its website - sbi.co.in - explaining the process of linking the bank account with UID through its ATMs:
After swiping the ATM card and entering your PIN, select the menu "Service - Registrations". Select Aadhaar Registration (or inquiry as per your need). Select the account type.
The user is then asked to enter his or her Aadhaar number.
Comments
Linking Aadhaar with SBI savings bank account through SBI Anywhere app
Login to SBI Anywhere App
Click on “Requests”
Click on “Aadhaar”
Click on “Aadhaar Linking”
Select your CIF from the drop down list
Enter your Aadhaar number
Select T&C and submit
You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.