SBI-Aadhaar Linking: How To Link SBI Bank Account With Aadhaar Card Aadhaar number - the 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID) issued by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) - is to be mandatorily linked with bank accounts by March 31, 2018.

EMAIL PRINT



"In terms of Gazette Notification dated 13th December, 2017 by Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, the Central Government has notified that the 31st March, 2018 or six months from the date of commencement of account based relationship by the customer, whichever is later, is the last date of submission of the Aadhaar Number, and Permanent Account Number or Form 60 by the customers to the Bank," according to the SBI website. In case of failing to do so, the account will cease to be operational, SBI adds. How to link SBI bank account with Aadhaar card number Via SBI internet banking portal onlinesbi.com

SBI customers having subscribed to the bank's internet banking facility can log into www.onlinesbi.com and access the link 'Link your Aadhaar number' under 'My Accounts', according to the SBI website.



On the next screen, the user is required to select the account number and input the Aadhaar number.



Once done, click on 'Submit' to proceed.



The last two digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to the customer, according to SBI. The status of mapping will be sent to the customer's registered mobile number, SBI adds. Via mobile app SBI Anywhere

Login to SBI Anywhere App and click on 'Requests'.



Click on 'Aadhaar Linking' under 'Aadhaar'.



Select your CIF from the drop down list.



Enter Aadhaar number.



Select T&C (terms and conditions) and submit.



The user will receive an SMS on the registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding, according to the SBI website.

Through SBI ATMs

Customers can access any of the bank's ATMs to seed their Aadhaar with the bank account, according to SBI.



After swiping the ATM card and entering your PIN, Select the menu 'Service - Registrations'.



Select 'Aadhaar Registration' (or inquiry as per your need) then select the account type.



The user is then required to enter his or her Aadhaar number.



After this, the user is required to confirm the Aadhaar number by re-entering it, according to the SBI website.

Through SMS service

For linking their bank account with Aadhaar via an SMS service, SBI customers can send their Aadhaar UID from their mobile number registered with the bank in via SMS to 567676 in the following format: UID (space) Aadhaar number (space) Account number



In case the mobile number is not registered or in case the Aadhaar is already linked to Account, an SMS reply will be sent to you, according to the SBI website.



If your mobile number is registered with SBI, the user will receive an SMS confirmation of the seeding request, it noted.



The Aadhaar number will be verified by Bank with UIDAI. In case it fails verification, an SMS will be sent to the customer to contact any SBI branch along with Aadhaar number or e-Aadhaar. Through SBI branch visit

SBI customers can visit any branch of the bank with a copy of their Aadhaar number or e-Aadhaar. "At the branch, a Letter of Request will be obtained from customer along with the Xerox copy of Aadhaar letter. After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch. An SMS will be sent to customer's registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding," according to SBI.



