Saudi Aramco IPO Will Bring Investments, Jobs: Saudi King

Saudi Arabia's King Salman said on Wednesday that oil giant Aramco's planned IPO will attract investment and create thousands of jobs, in his first comments on the blockbuster stock market listing.

The IPO "will allow investors inside and outside the kingdom to contribute to this leading company, allowing for investments and creating thousands of jobs," he said in his annual address to the consultative Shura Council, according to the foreign ministry.

