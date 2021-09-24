Sansera Engineering Shares Make Tepid Debut On Stock Exchanges

As of 11:36 am, Sansera Engineering shares traded 0.43 per cent lower at Rs 808.05

Sansera Engineering made a tepid debut on stock exchanges on Friday. The Bengaluru-based auto parts maker opened for trading at Rs 811.5 on the BSE, marking a premium of 8.62 per cent from issue price of Rs 744. On the National Stock Exchange, Sansera Engineering opened at a premium of 9.07 per cent.

Soon after listing, Sansera Engineering shares were fluctuating between negative and positive territories as the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 841.95 and low of Rs 801 on the National Stock Exchange.

Sansera Engineering IPO which was an offer for sale by its promoters and shareholders was subscribed 11.47 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 26.47 times and the portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 11.37 times and the retail investors segment attracted 3.15 times subscription.

Sansera Engineering sold shares in the price band of Rs 734-744 during the three-day share sale which ended on September 16.

As of 11:36 am, Sansera Engineering shares traded 0.43 per cent lower at Rs 808.05