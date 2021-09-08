Sansera Engineering IPO To Open On September 14. Here Is All You Need To Know

Sansera Engineering, the Bengaluru-based auto component maker, will be selling its equity shares via initial public offering (IPO) from September 14. Sansera Engineering's IPO is an offer for sale wherein its existing shareholders and promoters are selling 17,244,328 shares of face value of Rs 2 each. Sansera Engineering has fixed price band of Rs 734 to Rs 744 per share. A retail investor can place bid in lot size of 20 shares for maximum of 13 lots. At the upper price band one lot of Sansera Engineering shares in the IPO will cost Rs 14,880.

Sansera Engineering is the 39th company to hit IPO markets this year and is planning to raise Rs 1,282.90 crore via IPO.

The purpose of the IPO is to carry out offer for sale by the selling shareholders and to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the Stock Exchanges.

Sansera Engineering's promoters Subramonia Sekhar Vasan, Unni Rajagopal Kothenath, Fatheraj Singhvi and Devappa Devaraj along with its shareholders Client Ebene Limited, CVCIGP II Employee Ebene are selling shares in the three-day share sale

Shares worth Rs 9 crore are reserved for employees which will be offered to eligible employees at a discount of 5 per cent.

ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue while Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.