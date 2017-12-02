Salil S Parekh: From IIT Bombay To Infosys Top Job

Salil S Parekh will be appointed as the new Infosys CEO on January 2, 2018.

Three months after former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka stepped down over allegations of poor corporate governance, the board of Infosys, India's second largest IT services and software firm, appointed Salil S Parekh as chief executive officer and managing director effective January 2, 2018. Mr Parekh will take over from interim CEO U B Pravin Rao on January 2, the company said. Prior to this appointment, Mr Parekh was an executive at consultancy firm Capgemini.