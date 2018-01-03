Salil Parekh Excited To Lead Infosys As CEO, Asks Employees To Be Ready For Reskilling

In a video address to employees, Parekh is said to have emphasised that each worker has a role to play in this "world of continuous technology disruption" and that they will have to be ready for the future, geared with necessary skills. Parekh stated that he had met a few Infoscions and hoped that they can work together to accelerate the company's transformation.
Infosys, on its Twitter account, shared some pictures of the first day at work for Parekh. In one of the pictures, he is seen posing against a backdrop with the familiar blue Infosys logo and a message that read "Welcome to Infosys, Salil". In another photograph, the former Capgemini executive is seen interacting with some employees. A group of six also managed to get a selfie with the new CEO.
For Parekh, who has come on board for a tenure of five years, top priorities would include bringing back focus on revenue growth and business strategy. His role will also be challenging considering that Infosys is trying to put behind the almost year-long public standoff between Infosys' high-profile promoters and the past leadership.
