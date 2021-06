Steel Authority of India (SAIL) announced its January-March quarter results for the financial year 2020-21 on Friday, June 11, reporting a jump of 31 per cent in net profit to Rs 3,470 crore on a consolidated basis. According to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges, SAIL's net profit stood at Rs 2,647.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

