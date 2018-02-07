Sahara's Aamby Valley To Be Auctioned In Parts, Says Supreme Court

The liquidator told the Supreme Court that the international school, golf course, airport, convention centre and hotel can be sold separately, instead of a cluster and then there could be more buyers on board. The liquidator also informed the top court that Mahindra and Piramal groups had expressed interest in buying parts of Aamby Valley, located in Pune, Maharshtra.
Following the top court's order, the sale will now commence after the liquidator divides the project into saleable parcels.
The Supreme Court, on November 23, had directed official receiver of the Bombay High Court to help it in getting Sahara Group's Aamby Valley property auctioned.
The Supreme Court, on September 11, last year rejected a plea by Sahara Group to stop the auction of its Aamby Valley project and barred it from entering into agreement with Mauritius-based investor Royal Partners Investment Fund to invest over Rs 10,700 crore ($1.67 billion) in the Aamby Valley project.
Spread over 8,900 acres, Aamby Valley is Sahara's flagship project comprising luxury resorts and an airport and valued at around Rs. 38,000 crore.
