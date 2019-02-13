Sachin Mehra To Succeed Mastercard CFO After Retirement

Sachin Mehra is the company's current chief financial operations officer.

Mastercard Inc said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Martina Hund-Mejean would retire in 2019, after more than a decade in the role, and will be succeeded by Sachin Mehra, the company's current chief financial operations officer.

Mr Mehra will take over Ms Hund-Mejean's position as CFO on April 1, and will report to Ajay Banga, the company's chief executive officer.

Mr Mehra, who hails from India, joined the Purchase, New York-based payments processor in 2010 as group executive and treasurer, after stints with Hess Corp and General Motors.

Ms Hund-Mejean joined Mastercard in November 2007, at the beginning of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and led the company through the two turbulent years. Earlier, she served as the senior vice president and treasurer at security systems provider Tyco International Ltd.