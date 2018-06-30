NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
S Ramesh over as Central Board Of Indirect Taxes And Customs Chairman

S. Ramesh began his career in Mumbai as Assistant Commissioner, Central Excise and thereafter in Mumbai Customs.

Economy | Updated: June 30, 2018 17:09 IST
Prior to his elevation, S. Ramesh was Member (Administration) in the CBIC Board.

NEW DELHI: S Ramesh has taken over as Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), on superannuation of Vanaja N. Sarna on Saturday, June 30, an official statement said here.

Prior to his elevation, he was Member (Administration) in the Board.

The statement said he has worked in various capacities in Hyderabad, Nagpur,Chennai, Trichy etc. He was the Chief Commissioner, Chennai Customs Zone from 2013 to 2016. Thereafter, he took over as Director General, Systems & Data Management. He joined the Board in September, 2016 as Member (IT, Central Excise & Service Tax).

