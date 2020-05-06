Sensex Rebounds Over 500 Points From Day's Low, Nifty Above 9,200

Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco and Gail were top Nifty gainers, adding 2.4-3.4 per cent each.

Domestic stock markets bounced back into positive territory, amid choppiness, as the country remained in an extended lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 294.76 points to hit 31,158.75 in the first few minutes of trade, following a positive start at 31,577.63, up 124.12 points from the previous close. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark slipped to as low as 9,116.50, having opened at 9,226.80 compared to its previous close of 9,205.60. However, the markets rebounded into the green in mid-morning trading activity, with the Sensex recovering more than 500 points from the lows of the day.

At 10:20 am, the Sensex traded 234.75 points - or 0.71 per cent - higher at 31,684.63, while the Nifty gained 68.85 points - or 0.79 per cent - at 9,272.15. All sectors but pharmaceutical shares traded in the negative zone.

Meanwhile, oil prices soared on Tuesday, as some European and Asian countries along with several US states began to ease coronavirus lockdown measures. International benchmark Brent crude rose 13.9 per cent to end at $30.97 a barrel.

Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco and Gail were the top Nifty gainers, adding between 2.4 and 3.4 per cent each.

On the other hand, oil marketing companies were under pressure after government hiked the excise duty on the petrol and diesel. HPCL, BPCL and IOC lost up to 5 per cent each, on the NSE.

Yes Bank shares were down 0.9 per cent, albeit off their early lows, at Rs 29.30 apiece on the NSE, ahead of the release of financial earnings for the quarter ended March 31 by the private sector lender.

The NSE market breadth favoured the bulls. Out of 2,098 shares traded on the NSE, there were 815 advancing shares as against 796 declines.