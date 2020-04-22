Sensex Gains More Than 700 Points; Reliance Industries Soars 10%

Maruti Suzuki,Bajaj Auto, M&M and Hero MotoCorp added 1.7 per cent to 3.3per cent each.

Domestic equity markets has a strong session of trade, led by stellar gains in index heavyweight, Reliance Industries. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose to an intra-day high of 31,471 and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to a high of 9,209 in late-noon trading.

The Sensex finally ended the day at 31,380, higher by 743 points or 2.4 per cent and Nifty settled at 9,187, up 206 points or 2.2 per cent. Reliance Industries spurted by 10.2 per cent to Rs 1,364 on the BSE after Facebook bought a 9.9 per cent stake in Reliance Jio, the telecom subsidiary of Reliance Industries for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore). This is the largest investment for a minority stake by a tech company anywhere in the world. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, oil prices found some respite this morning as US oil futures rose more than 20 per cent and Brent prices steadied after a two-day price plunge, as markets struggle with a massive crude glut amid the coronavirus outbreak. West Texas Intermediate was up $2.05, or 18 per cent, at $13.62 a barrel and brent crude which settled down 24 per cent in the previous session, was up 4 cents at $19.37 a barrel.

The rupee plummeted to an all-time low of 76.88 against the US dollar on Wednesday, amid strengthening of the US dollar overseas and a rise in coronavirus cases in the country. The rupee surpassed an earlier all-time low of 76.87 against the greenback registered on April 16.

The market participants will keep a watch on oil prices, quarterly earnings and spread of Covid-19 infection in the country, according to analysts. India crossed a grim milestone to become the world's 17th country to record 20,000 Covid-19 cases and the dead toll had crossed 600.

Auto stocks had a good session of trade. Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, M&M and Hero MotoCorp added 1.7 per cent to 3.3 per cent each.

On the other hand, ONGC weakened by 5 per cent to Rs 65 to top the losers list on the BSE. Powergrid, L&T and HDFC lost up to 2 per cent each.

The market breadth was in favour of the bulls. Out of 2,558 stocks traded on the BSE, there were 1,300 advancing stocks as against 1,088 declines.