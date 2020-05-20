Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Higher

The Singapore Exchange Nifty futures had gained 70 points at 8,894around 07:30 am.

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session mildly higher amid cautious gains in Asian peers. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index, were trading with gains of 70 points at 8,894 around 07:30 am.

Asia stocks are likely to come under pressure on Wednesday, tracking declines on Wall Street while gold prices were buoyed by safe-haven demand as economic indicators pointed to more signs of recession.

Hong Kong futures fell 0.23 per cent and Australian shares were set to open lower, tracking US market losses and as diplomatic tensions between Canberra and Beijing rose. Nikkei futures were little-changed.

Overnight, major US indices closed lower in the wake of a report from STAT News that questioned the validity of the results of Moderna's vaccine trial, which the company had announced Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.59 per cent, S&P 500 lost 1.05 per cent and Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices dipped on Wednesday as concerns over the lasting economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed signs of improving demand and production cuts by major oil producers.

Brent crude futures for July delivery were trading down 11 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $34.54 per barrel at 0031 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July were down 13 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $31.83 a barrel.

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index ended 167.19 points - or 0.56 per cent - higher at 30,196.17 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 8,879.10, up 55.85 points - or 0.63 per cent - from the previous close.