Sensex Falls Over 200 Points In Early Trade; Banking, Auto Stocks Drag Markets

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on choppy note amid losses in Asian peers, a day after the government announced the second set of measures under the "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" economic package to tackle the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the weeks-long lockdown. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 0.69 per cent - or 213.53 points - to 30,909.36 in the first few minutes of trade, after opening in the opposite direction at 31,296.28. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark dipped to as low as 9,082.85, having started the day higher at 9,182.40 compared to its previous close of 9,142.75. Losses in financial and automobile stocks pulled the markets lower however gains in metal and pharmaceutical counters kept the downside in check.

After market hours on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will provide free food grains to millions of migrant workers hardest hit by the lockdown as well as offer employment under a rural jobs programme, and spend Rs 3,500 crore on food for nearly 8 crore migrant workers over next two months.

The announcements come at a time when millions of workers have fled large towns and cities after they lost their jobs during the lockdown, which is aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The allocation is part of a Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal and monetary package to prop up the ailing economy.

The Finance Minister said street vendors and farmers will get new subsidised bank loans. Nearly 3 crore farmers have so far benefited from a three-month moratorium on bank loans amounting to Rs 4.22 lakh crore, she said.

Analysts say more details of the economic package will be watched closely for cues.

On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 885.72 points - or 2.77 per cent - lower at 31,122.89 and the Nifty settled at 9,142.75, down 240.80 points - or 2.57 per cent - from its previous close, as a selloff in financial and IT sectors dragged the markets.