Sensex, Nifty Break 3-Day Winning Run After RBI Announcements

Reliance Industries was trading flat at Rs 1,439 post the KKR-Reliance Jio deal.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes snapped their three-day winning streak led by losses in banking and financial services shares after the Reserve Bank of India announced a surprise rate cut in an emergency meeting to counter the impact from a two-month long lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The central bank also extended a moratorium on loans to a total of six months causing a selloff in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex fell over 450 points while the Nifty briefly dropped below 9,000.

The Sensex ended 260 points or 0.84 per cent to close at 30,672.59 and the Nifty ended at 9,039.25, down 67 points or 0.74 per cent.

The RBI cut the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to the lowest on record at 4 per cent. The reverse repo rate was also reduced by 40 basis points to 3.35 per cent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had voted to maintain its "accommodative" stance and members voted 5-1 on the quantum of the rate reduction. The RBI has cut the repo rate by a total of 115 bps since the lockdown began in late March.

Seven o 11 sector gages compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty Financial Service index's 3 per cent fall. Nifty Bank, Private Bank, PSU Bank, Realty and Metal sector gauges also fell between 1-2.85 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Information Technology index was top gainer, up 1.4 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 index and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes declined 0.7 and 0.6 per cent each respectively.

Axis Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel and HDFC Bank were among the top Nifty losers.

On the flipside, Zee Entertainment, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Shree Cements, Infosys and Britannia Industries were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,321 shares closed lower while 968 ended higher on the BSE.