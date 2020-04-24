Sensex, Nifty End Over 1% Lower, Break Two-Day Winning Run

Domestic stock markets fell over 1 per cent on Friday, tracking weak global markets, after US data underscored the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and reports that an experimental drug to treat COVID-19 showed inconclusive results. The S&P BSE Sensex index lost as much as 1.84 per cent - or 584.81 points - to 31,278.27 during the session, whereas the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark fell as much as 1.85 per cent - or 172.6 points - to 9,141.30. Losses across sectors barring pharmaceutical shares pulled the markets lower, with financial stocks being the worst hit.

The Sensex ended 535.86 points - or 1.68 per cent - lower at 31,327.22 and the Nifty settled at 9,154.40, down 159.50 points - or 1.71 per cent - from the previous close.

Analysts say some volatility can prevail in the near term as investors assess the policy measures announced so far to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Asian shares and US stock futures fell on Friday following reports that Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug, Remdesivir, had failed to help severely ill COVID-19 patients in its first clinical trial.

US business activity plumbed record lows in April, mirroring dire figures from Europe and Asia as strict stay-at-home orders crushed production, supply chains and consumer spending, a survey showed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 per cent and US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, slipped 0.72 per cent.

The government has extended the biggest lockdown in the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected over 23,000 and killed 718, according to official data.

The economy is likely to suffer its worst quarter since the mid-1990s due to the lockdown in the three months ending in June, according to a poll by news agency Reuters, which predicted a mild and gradual recovery.