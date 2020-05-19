Sensex Opens Over 400 Points Higher, Nifty Above 8,950 Tracking Global Markets

Domestic stock markets start Tuesday's session on a positive note, rebounding after three days of losses tracking sharp gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 421.76 points higher at 30,450.74, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark started the day at 8,961.70, up 138.45 points from the previous close. Gains in banking, financial services and infrastructure stocks pushed the markets higher, however losses in select IT stocks kept the upside in check.

At 9:21 am, the Sensex traded 427.79 points - or 1.42 per cent - higher at 30,456.77 while the Nifty was up 122.50 points - or 1.39 per cent - at 8,945.75.

Forty four stocks in the Nifty basket of 50 shares moved higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were Bharti Airtel, HDFC, ONGC, Bharat Petroleum, JSW Steel and Bajaj Auto, trading between 2.95 per cent and 5.51 per cent higher.

On the other hand, Cipla, UPL, Wipro, and TCS, down between 1.16 per cent and 1.42 per cent each, were the top Nifty losers.

HDFC, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank alone contributed more than 150 points to the gain in Sensex.

Equities elsewhere in Asia spiked with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading up 1.51 per cent in early trade.

Japan's Nikkei 225, China's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI benchmark indices were up 1.83 per cent, 0.78 per cent, 2.19 per cent and 1.85 per cent at the time respectively.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures were down 0.33 per cent in early Asian trade, indicating a weak start for the US markets on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Sensex had ended 1,068.75 points or 3.44 per cent lower at 30,028.98, and the Nifty settled at 8,823.25, down 3.43 per cent or 313.60 points compared with its previous close.