Sensex, Nifty Move In Tight Range Amid Volatile Trade; Reliance Industries Jumps

Gains in energy, infra and pharma shares were countered by losses in financial and metal stocks

Domestic equity markets started Wednesday's session on a positive note amid choppy trade, as heavyweight Reliance Industries gained on news that Facebook will invest Rs 43,574 Crore in its telecom arm. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 219.43 points to touch 30,856.14 in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed up to as high as 9,030.80, up 49.35 points from the previous close. Gains in energy, infrastructure and pharmaceutical shares were countered by losses in financial and metal stocks.

At 9:31 am, the Sensex traded 3.94 points - or 0.01 per cent - higher at 30,640.65 while the Nifty was up 7.90 points - or 0.09 per cent - at 8,989.35.

In the Nifty basket of 50 shares, 33 moved lower at the time. Top percentage laggards were ONGC, Vedanta, Power Grid, Coal India, UPL and JSW Steel, trading between 2.19 per cent and 7.93 per cent lower.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, Maruti Suzuki and Asian Paints - up between 1.23 per cent and 6.27 per cent each - were the top Nifty gainers.

While gains in Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS provided maximum support to the Sensex, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC Bank were the top drags.

Market breadth was largely neutral with a negative bias, as 589 stocks on the BSE traded higher while 689 suffered losses. On the NSE, 655 stocks advanced while 879 declined.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer on both benchmark indices. On the NSE, Reliance Industries shares climbed up as much as 8.27 per cent to Rs 1,339.70 apiece at the strongest level in morning deals.

Early on Wednesday, its telecom arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said US-based Facebook Inc will invest Rs 43,574 crore in its subsidiary, Jio Platforms, translating to a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms on a fully-diluted basis.

On Tuesday, the Nifty had ended 3.03 per cent lower at 8,981.45 and the Sensex down 3.2 per cent at 30,636.71, amid losses across sectors led by financial, auto and metal stocks.