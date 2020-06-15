Sensex Closes 552 Points Lower; Financial Stocks Lead Losses

Losses in banking, financial services and metal stocks dragged the markets

Domestic equity markets dropped more than 2 per cent on Monday, as a rise in domestic coronavirus cases and worries over a second wave of infections in China sapped investors' appetite for riskier assets. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell to as low as 33,005.68 during the session, down 775.21 points from the previous close, and the broader 50-scrip NSE Nifty benchmark slid to as low as 9,749.15 as against its previous close of 9,972.90. Losses in banking, financial services and metal stocks dragged the markets.

The Sensex ended 552.09 points - or 1.63 per cent - lower at 33,228.80, and the Nifty settled at 9,817.65, down 155.25 points (1.56 per cent) from its previous close.

As of Monday, COVID-19 cases in the country had surged well past 3,32,400, with more than 9,500 deaths. India is the fourth-worst affected country in the world.