Sensex Sheds Around 300 Points; Banking, Auto Stocks Trade Weak

Reliance Industries was trading flat at Rs 1,439 post the KKR-Reliance Jio deal.

The benchmarks indices are trading lower by around 1 per cent this afternoon after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered the interest rates unexpectedly to counter the economic fallout of the ongoing lockdown, meant to contain the spread of coronavirus. At 2:00 pm, the BSE Sensex was quoting at 30,647, weaker by 289 points and the NSE Nifty was at 9,024, down 82 points. The rate-sensitive auto and banking stocks were trading lower, post the rate cuts announced by the RBI Governor. The IT stocks, however, were bucking the weak trend on the bourses. (Read Shaktikanta Das's full statement)

The Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rates by 40 basis points to 4 per cent - That marked the lowest repo rate - or the key interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks - recorded since 2000. The central bank also made a reduction in the reverse repo rate to 3.35 per cent from existing 3.75 per cent. Besides, the RBI extended the term loan moratorium by another three months and relaxed the repayment terms (interest payments) to prevent a cash-squeeze for borrowers. The loan moratorium will now be extended till August 31.

Reliance Industries was trading flat at Rs 1,439 on the BSE after US private equity giant KKR & Co. bought a 2.32 per cent stake in the digital unit Reliance Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore. This is the fifth deal struck by Reliance Industries in four weeks for sale of minority stake in Reliance Jio.

Banking stocks were trading weak. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI shed up to 4 per cent each on the BSE. Select auto stocks were also trading weak, with Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors losing around 32 per cent each.On the other hand, information technology stocks were going strong, with Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra gining 1-3 per cent each, on the BSE.

The BSE market breadth favoured the bears, with 819 advancing stocks as against 1,342 declines.