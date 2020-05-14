Sensex, Nifty Slip More Than 1% As Financials Drag Markets

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a negative note amid weakness in global equities, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman detailed the first set of measures under the government's "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" economic package. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 542.28 points lower at 31,466.33, whereas the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark started the day at 9,213.95, down 169.6 points from the previous close. Analysts awaited more details of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package for cues.

At 9:25 am, the Sensex was quoting at 31,543.25, weaker by 451.70 points or 1.4 per cent and the Nifty was at 9,258.10, down 124.35 points or 1.3 per cent. Financial stocks were the major drags on the indices. The broader markets were, however, outperforming the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap index gained 0.2 per cent at 11,608.94 and the BSE Smallcap index shed 0.1 per cent to 10,763.32.

All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the red, with the exception of FMCG and pharma indices. A total of 39 out of Nifty-50 stocks were trading in the red at the time.

he Nifty VIX, the fear guage fell 1.54 per cent to 38.2 despite the decline in the Indices.

The Finance Minister said after market hours on Wednesday that loan guarantees worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore will be provided to small businesses, non-banking financial companies and power firms.

In addition, the government will set up two debt and equity funds amounting to Rs 70,000 crore to support stressed businesses.

The measures were part of a Rs 20 lakh-crore fiscal and monetary package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to support the economy, which has been battered by a weeks-long lockdown to curb the coronavirus.

Ms Sitharaman also announced provident fund and tax benefits for people as well as extended the due dates for filing income tax returns.

Equities in other Asian markets suffered losses, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 0.86 per cent lower in early trade.

Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark index was down 0.67 per cent at the time, while China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices were down 0.65 per cent and 1.36 per cent respectively.

Overnight in the US, share markets extended losses to a second straight day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of extended economic weakness due to the coronavirus outbreak and called for additional fiscal support. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite indices ended 1.75 per cent, 2.17 per cent and 1.55 per cent respectively.

Financial heavyweights were weak in early trades. ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and SBI had lost around 2 per cent each, on the NSE.

On the other hand, select consumer and pharma stocks were witnessing buying interest. ITC, Nestle India, Sun Pharma and Cipla had gained up to 2 per cent each.

The Nifty market breadth was weak, with 721 declining stocks as against 580 advances of the total 1,301 stocks traded thus far.