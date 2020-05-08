Sensex, Nifty Rise 2% Backed By Gains Across Sectors

At 9:23 am, the Sensex traded 452.03 points - or 1.44 per cent - higher at 31,895.41 while the Nifty was up 141.20 points (1.53 per cent) at 9,340.25.

In the 50-scrip Nifty index, top percentage gainers were Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco and Reliance Industries, trading between 2.33 per cent and 4.07 per cent higher.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Power Grid and Bharti Infratel - down 1.32 per cent, 0.90 per cent and 0.26 per cent respectively - were the only Nifty losers.

Reliance Industries (up 2.59 per cent), HDFC Bank (1.61 per cent) and ICICI Bank (2.42 per cent) together contributed more than 200 points to the gain in Sensex.

Reliance Industries shares rose as much as 2.84 per cent to touch the Rs 1,550 level on the BSE, after the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said US-based Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms.

The deal will value Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance Industries's telecoms arm Reliance Jio Infocomm, at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore, Reliance Industries said early on Friday.

Analysts awaited financial results for the January-March period from large cap companies. ICICI Bank will report its earnings for the quarter ended March 31 on Saturday.

Equities in other Asian markets tracked overnight gains in Wall Street, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 1.00 per cent higher while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 1.78 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI indices were up 0.59 per cent, 0.99 per cent and 1.32 per cent respectively.

On Thursday, US markets rose, with the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite indices ending 1.15 per cent, 0.89 per cent and 1.41 per cent higher respectively.