Sensex Opens Over 450 Points Higher, Nifty Above 9,400 Tracking Gains In Global Markets

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a positive note a day after falling nearly 6 per cent to log their worst day in six weeks following the extension of a 40-day lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 467.55 points higher at 32,182.90, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark started the session at 9,429.40, up 135.9 points compared to its previous close. Investors awaited January-March earnings from large cap companies such as ICICI Bank due this week for domestic cues, according to analysts.

Share markets elsewhere in Asia largely moved higher following a rebound in Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading up 0.40 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.47 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI index was down 2.84 per cent. Japan and mainland China markets are closed for public holidays.

Overnight in the US, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended 1.2 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indices rose 0.42 per cent and 0.11 per cent respectively.

Futures on major US, Hong Kong and Australian indices were up about 0.3 per cent in early Asia trade. Futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1 per cent and the Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures up 0.32 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.24 per cent.

Crude oil prices rose as much as 5 per cent after countries announced they would began easing coronavirus lockdowns and crude supply cuts took effect.

On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 index had shed 566.40 points - or 5.74 per cent - to end at 9,293.50, its worst day in six weeks, and the S&P BSE Sensex benchmark tumbled 2002.27 points (5.94 per cent) to settle at 31,715.35, tracking losses in global stocks.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.69 per cent on the same day, while emerging market stocks lost 3.14 per cent.