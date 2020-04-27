Sensex Opens Over 300 Points Higher Tracking Global Markets

Analysts expect volatility in the four-day trading week

Domestic stock markets started Monday's session on a positive note amid gains in Asian peers as investors hoped for additional measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 331.82 points higher at 31,327.22, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark started the day at 9,259.70, up 105.3 points from the previous close. Analysts expect volatility in the four-day trading week as persistent weakness in the banking pack is possible.

Equities in other Asian markets rose ahead of central bank meetings due this week, amid talk the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will take more stimulus steps.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent in early trade, having shed 2.6 per cent last week. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark gained 1.1 per cent.

US stock futures - the E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 - were however down 0.4 per cent.

IndusInd Bank will report its financial results for the January-March period later in the day.

The domestic markets will remain shut on May 1 (Friday) for Maharashtra Day.