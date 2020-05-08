Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Tracking Global Markets

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note tracking gains in global peers, as the country remains in the third phase of a nationwide lockdown with few exceptions to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s Nifty 50 benchmark index - climbed up as much as 123.25 points to touch 9,327.50 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:24 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 93.00 points - or 1.01 per cent - at 9,297.25.

Equities in other Asian markets tracked overnight gains in Wall Street, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 1.00 per cent higher while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 1.78 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI indices were up 0.59 per cent, 0.99 per cent and 1.32 per cent respectively.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 242.37 points - or 0.76 per cent - lower at 31,443.38 and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark settled at 9,199.05, down 71.85 points (0.78 per cent) from the previous close.