Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start the session of the week on a lower note, as global equities took a breather amid concerns about a fresh spike in coronavirus cases. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 benchmark index - declined as much as 0.65 per cent - or 65.20 points - to 10,009.50 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:34 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 36.40 points - or 0.36 per cent - at 10,038.30.

Shares in other Asian markets were choppy in early trade, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading flat. While Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 0.14 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite up 0.45 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI indices were down 0.10 per cent and 0.32 per cent respectively.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures were up 0.25 per cent, indicating a positive start for US markets on Friday.

On the whole, global markets have been sideswiped this week on fresh contagion concerns, prompting some investors to temper their optimism about how quickly the global economy can recover for the pandemic.

On Thursday, US markets ended on a mixed note. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.06 per cent and 0.33 per cent higher respectively, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.15 per cent.

Earlier that day, the Sensex closed 700.13 points - or 2.09 per cent - higher at 34,208.05, and the Nifty settled at 10,091.65, up 210.50 points - or 2.13 per cent - compared to its previous close.