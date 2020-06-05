Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note amid gains in Asian equities. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index - rose as much as 54.8 points to touch 10,069.80 ahead of the Indian markets. At 8:54 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 51.80 points - or 0.52 per cent - at 10,066.80.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex had ended 128.84 points - or 0.38 per cent - lower at 33,980.70, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 10,029.10, down 32.45 points - or 0.32 per cent - from the previous close.