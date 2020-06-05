Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures rose as much as 54.8 points to touch 10,069.80 ahead of the Indian markets.

Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note amid gains in Asian equities. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index - rose as much as 54.8 points to touch 10,069.80 ahead of the Indian markets. At 8:54 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 51.80 points - or 0.52 per cent - at 10,066.80.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex had ended 128.84 points - or 0.38 per cent - lower at 33,980.70, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 10,029.10, down 32.45 points - or 0.32 per cent - from the previous close. 

   

Comments
Sensex Niftycoroanvirus

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com