Sensex Nifty Likely To Have A Quiet Start

The markets are likely to open flat on the last trading day of the week, iin line with the muted cues from the global front. The Nifty trading on Singapore Stock Exchange suggests a queit start on the bourses back home and Asian markets have also started the proceedings on a lacklustre note. At 8:20 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading at 10,039, lower by 24 points or 0.24 per cent.

On the Asian front, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.09 per cent to 24,388.18. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.13 per cent to 2,923.19.Japan's Nikkei 225 index, which rose for four consecutive sessions to Thursday to its highest level in more than three months, slipped 0.25 per cent to 22,639.48.

Overnight, Wall Street indices ended mixed on Thursday as market sentiment was dented in the wake of another dismal weekly report on US jobless claims.The Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 11.93 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 26,281.82. The S&P500 fell 10.52 points to 3,112.35. The Nasdaq Composite index fell 67.10 points to 9,615.81.

Meanwhile, oil prices eased slightly on Friday as markets wait to see whether major producers will commit to an extension of record production cuts to support oil prices. Brent crude futures were down 8 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $39.91 a barrel.



SBI to announce Q4 numbers today