Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Positive Start

The benchmark indices are likely to start the week on a positive note, following positive global cues, despite a continued surge in coronavirus cases. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with 45 points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 10,823, higher by 45 points or 0.4 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian shares got off to a firm start on July 13 as investors wagered US earnings season would see most companies beat forecasts given expectations had been lowered so far by coronavirus lockdowns.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.15 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.3 per cent and South Korea 0.9 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent.

US stocks rose on July 10 as a positive analysis on Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 helped soothe investor worries over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States and as financial shares surged.

The Dow Jones rose 1.44 per cent, S&P 500 gained 1.05 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.66 percent.

Meanwhile, oil slipped in early Asian trade on July 13 as traders would closely watch an OPEC technical meeting this week, which is expected to recommend an easing in supply cuts that have been propping up crude prices.

Brent crude fell 27 cents to $42.97 a barrel by 0114 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $40.27 a barrel, down 28 cents.

On the primary market front, the Mumbai-based speciality chemicals firm Rossari Biotech will launch its initial public offer on July 13. SBI Cards was the last company to be listed, in mid-March.

The issue is priceed in the band of Rs 423-Rs 425/share. Each share will have a face value of Rs 2 with bid lots available in 35 shares and multiples thereof. The issue size is pegged around Rs 494-Rs 496 crore.

The markets had witnessed mild profit-booking on Friday, with S&P BSE Sensex ending 143 points lower at 36,594 and the Nifty slipping 45 points to 10,768.