Sensex, Nifty Set To Have A Positive Opening

At 7:30 am, Nifty futures were trading higher by 0.2 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The domestic stock markets are likely to extend the gains of the previous session, despite US markets closing in the red and Asian stocks under pressure, going by early indications on SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 25 points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 11,310, higher by 25 points or 0.2 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian equities pulled backed on Wednesday as an impasse in US economic stimulus negotiations pushed global stocks lower and sent investors into safe-haven assets like gold, which hovered near record highs.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.14 per cent. Australian S&P/ASX 200 was flat while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures dipped 0.5 per cent.

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about weakening consumer confidence, disappointing financial results and as investors worried about wrangling in the US Congress over a coronavirus aid plan.

The Dow Jones fell 0.77 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.65 per cent and Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Tuesday as U.S. lawmakers prepared to wrangle over an economic stimulus package and investors worried about a rise in coronavirus cases worldwide.

Brent crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to settle at $43.22 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 56 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to settle at $41.04 a barrel.

Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and InterGlobe Aviation are among the major companies to declare their Q1 earnings during the day.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had snapped a 2-day decline to close with strong gains of 558 points, or 1.47 per cent, at 38,492.95 and Nifty had settled at 11,300.55, up 169 points, or 1.52 per cent.