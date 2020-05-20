Sensex Ends Over 600 Points Higher Led By Gains In Banking, Pharms Shares

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 5o indexes staged a sharp up move in Wednesday's session to end higher for second day in a row. Banking, financial services, auto and realty shares were among the leading gainers during the session. The Sensex rose as much as 682 points and the Nifty 50 index reclaimed its important psychological level of 9,050. For most part of the day, the benchmarks traded firmly higher and added to the gains in last hour of trade on the back of strong rebound in banking shares.

The Sensex ended 622 points or 2 per cent higher at 30,819 and the NSE Nifty 50 index surged 187 points or 2.11 per cent to close at 9,067.

HDFC, HFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank were among the top contributors to the Sensex. They collectively contributed over 400 points to the 30-share index.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Pharma index's 4 per cent gain. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Private Bank, Realty and Auto sector gauges also closed higher by 2-3 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed buying interest as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes rose over a per cent each.

Dr Reddy's Labs was top Nifty gainer, the stock surged 6 per cent to close at Rs 3,919. HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL, GAIL India, Larsen & Toubro, UPL, Shree Cements and Eicher Motors were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta and Bharti Airtel were among the notable losers.