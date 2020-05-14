Sensex, Nifty Close Over 2% Lower

Domestic stock markets slumped more than 2 per cent on Thursday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the first instalment of measures as part of the government's "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" economic package to help the economy battle the fallout from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the weeks-long lockdown. The S&P BSE Sensex index plunged as much as 955.96 points to 31,052.65 during the session, whereas the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark fell to as low as 9,119.75, down 263.8 points from the previous close. A selloff in financial and IT stocks dragged the markets.

The indices pared some of those losses by the end of the session. The Sensex ended 885.72 points - or 2.77 per cent - lower at 31,122.89 and the Nifty settled at 9,150.10, down 233.45 points - or 2.49 per cent - compared to its previous close.